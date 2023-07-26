Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.45

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 131158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
