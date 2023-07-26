Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDCVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Danske lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

