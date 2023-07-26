Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 427,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $90,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21,100.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

