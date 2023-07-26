Northrop Grumman (NOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $5.31 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY23 guidance at $22.25-22.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $22.25-$22.85 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NOC opened at $457.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

