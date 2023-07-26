NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

NorthWestern has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

NorthWestern Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,749. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81.

Insider Activity

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $200,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in NorthWestern by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NorthWestern by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

