Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor updated its Q3 guidance to below $5.81 EPS.

Nucor Stock Down 3.0 %

NUE stock traded down $5.18 on Wednesday, reaching $167.70. 574,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,731. Nucor has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

