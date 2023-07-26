nVent Electric (NVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nVent Electric stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 958,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,782. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

