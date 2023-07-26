NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.78 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS.

NVR Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $37.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6,398.70. 10,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,584. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,005.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,595.25.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,246.67.

Insider Transactions at NVR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.