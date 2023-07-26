NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,246.67.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $21.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6,382.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,005.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,595.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 408.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

