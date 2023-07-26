NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,569,000 after acquiring an additional 328,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.48. 2,203,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,427. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

