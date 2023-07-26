O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 881,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,937. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.