Oatly Group (OTLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Oatly Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oatly Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oatly Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho raised their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,208,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 567.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,995,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Oatly Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,591,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 538,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.