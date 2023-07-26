Oil States International (OIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 148,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $564.76 million, a PE ratio of 293.33 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oil States International by 266.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Oil States International by 249.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

