Oladipo Iluyomade Sells 4,000 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,056 shares in the company, valued at $58,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oladipo Iluyomade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 1,497,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after buying an additional 4,502,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after buying an additional 3,380,899 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

