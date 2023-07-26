Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $25.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.75. 1,323,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $423.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. STF Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

