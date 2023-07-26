Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 5,788,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on ONB. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,872,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,679,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after buying an additional 123,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.