Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,788,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

