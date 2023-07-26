Old Republic International (ORI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. 231,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,107. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 65.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $400,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

