Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.