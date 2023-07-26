Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 151,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $118.11.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

