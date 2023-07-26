OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Jocelyn Moore Sells 21,028 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Jocelyn Moore sold 21,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $41,004.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,381 shares in the company, valued at $205,492.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OppFi Price Performance

OPFI stock remained flat at $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.70.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.69 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

