Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Option Care Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

