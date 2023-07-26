Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.46%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -62.74%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
