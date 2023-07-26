Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $13.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 29.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.66. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

