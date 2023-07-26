Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,985,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,942,000 after buying an additional 219,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,039,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,992,000 after acquiring an additional 41,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

