Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Down 53.5% in July

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGYWW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 136,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,279. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies stock. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 312,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pagaya Technologies accounts for about 0.0% of Aflac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

Featured Stories

