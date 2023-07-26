Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 510,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,104. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

