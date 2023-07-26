PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

PAR Technology Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of PAR stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 229,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,369. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $946.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $100.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 491,885 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

