Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 293,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,194. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.