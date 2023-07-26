Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.10-$6.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,387 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

