Patrick Industries (PATK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.97. 4,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.91. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

