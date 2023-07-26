Paul A. Mahon Sells 2,500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.43. 118,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

