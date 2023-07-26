Paul A. Mahon Sells 2,500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
UTHR stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.43. 118,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
