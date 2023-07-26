Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($15.77) to GBX 1,190 ($15.26) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 880 ($11.28) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.14.

PSO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 6,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

