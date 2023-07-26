PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,231,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 485,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,866,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,536 shares of company stock worth $7,811,379. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFSI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

