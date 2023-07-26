PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. 48,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,996. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

