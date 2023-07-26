Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.5% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after buying an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. 15,128,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,261,589. The company has a market cap of $424.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

