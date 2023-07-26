Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $209,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,117 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.60. 1,181,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,471. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average of $212.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

