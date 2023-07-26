Piper Sandler Boosts CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target to $21.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRXGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CVRx from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CVRx stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 307,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 14.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. CVRx has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.94.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 162.34% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CVRx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 143.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 426,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 251,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVRx by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in CVRx by 199.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 355,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 236,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

