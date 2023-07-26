Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. Piper Sandler Companies's quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.51. 33,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,517. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.62. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.73 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

