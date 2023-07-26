PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 429,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,655. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

