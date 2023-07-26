PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PJT Partners stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,655. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $86.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PJT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

