Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.79

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 335734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.
Several brokerages recently commented on PLYM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 339,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $6,762,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
