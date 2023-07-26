Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 12,600 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

HTGC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 1,062,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,346. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

