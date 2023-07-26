Precision Drilling (PDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $413.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.28 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

