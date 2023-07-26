Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. 965,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

