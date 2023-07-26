Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 784,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,854,000 after buying an additional 434,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. 965,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,510. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

