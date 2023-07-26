PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance
Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
