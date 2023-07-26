Procter & Gamble (PG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $153.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.18. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

