Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of IPDN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,159. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 130.70%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPDN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

