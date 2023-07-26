ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PRQR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. Equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 124,869 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

